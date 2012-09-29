The Australian Government Is Killing Sharks To Prevent Shark Attacks

The Australian government will start killing sharks on its western coast in order to prevent shark attacks.



Australian Premier Colin Barnett announced the $6.85 million plan of package of new “shark mitigation” strategies aimed at, “reducing the risk of shark attacks against Western Australian beachgoers.” The funding will be added to a similar $13.65 million shark mitigation plan announced last year.

$2 million of the funding will fund a program for the Department of Fisheries to, “track, catch and, if necessary, destroy sharks identified in close proximity to beachgoers.” NBC news reports: “[Barnett] announced Thursday that any great white sharks seen near beachgoers would be killed in order to prevent attacks on humans.”

There have been five deaths connected to shark attacks this year in Western Australia; 12 shark fatalities have been recorded in the area over the last 100 years, according to NBC news.

“We will always put the lives and safety of beachgoers ahead of the shark,” Barnett told ABC radio.

“This is, after all, a fish — let’s keep it in perspective.”

The program will also put $2 million towards shark tagging programs, and another $2million over four years towards an applied research fund.

