The Australian Email Marketing Startup Which Just Raised $250 Million Takes Its Entire Staff To Hawaii Each Year

The Campaign Monitor crew together for the annual meet-up in Hawaii in January

Campaign Monitor launched in Sydney ten years ago with an idea to deliver email marketing campaigns.

Now it has 65 employees across 19 cities and more than 100,000 paying customers in 170 countries.

And it’s just raised USD 250 million in funding from a group of American venture capital firms led by New York-based Insight Venture Partners.

Founders David Greiner and Ben Richardson started with an office in Sutherland in Sydney’s south wanting to help people create email marketing campaigns cheaply. And now their customers include Facebook and Apple.

They won’t say what the funding values the company at but industry insiders say it could be around $600 million.

Everyone gets their own office. Everyone.

“We’ve delivered billions of beautifully designed emails for the most amazing customers on the planet and have been growing at solid double digits annually every year for the last decade,” Geiner says.

“It still amazes me how many people that were willing to give us a try when we launched in 2004 are still using Campaign Monitor today, a full decade later.”

Hot breakfast and lunch every day.

He says the business has grown by focusing on building software people love to use and delivering an amazing customer experience.

“Campaign Monitor is just getting started,” he says.

“If you’re as excited as us about our future and want to be a part of it, we’re hiring and would love to hear from you,” he says in his blog.

This is what staff get at Campaign Monitor:

Every member of the team gets their own private office, regardless of role. Check out the floor plan.

Hot breakfasts and lunches cooked in-house every day by full-time chefs Ollie and Chris.

A conference or workshop of choice and the company covers the costs.

Monthly events such as surfing lessons, go carting, rafting and the eternal search for the perfect beer.

Office barista, gaming area, freshly baked treats, office decorating budget and more.

Here’s lunch:

Pork, chipolte make your own tacos with a tomato salsa, iceberg lettuce and blackbean and pecerino salad. And pork crackles. With mock mojito.

Take the tour of the office:

