The Australian dollar just spiked

The Australian dollar took off after the RBA revised down its GDP forecasts.

The surge in the currency is an indication that the downward revisions were not as severe as the market feared.

The Aussie spiked almost half a US cent immediately after the release but has fallen again and was trading at 0.7836 a short time ago after recent lows of 0.7747.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.