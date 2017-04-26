The Australian dollar slipped on weak inflation data

(Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

The Australian dollar slipped to its lowest level in almost a week against the greenback after March quarter inflation missed expectations.

The Aussie bought US$0.7516 as at 12:00 pm in Sydney. It was trading at US$ 0.7545 just before the inflation data came out.

Australia’s headline inflation in the March quarter was 0.5%. Yearly inflation was 2.1%. Both numbers were just shy of the forecast numbers, with economists predicting growth of 0.6% and 2.2% respectively.

