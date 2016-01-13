The Australian dollar rockets back above 70 cents

Photo: Getty Images

The Australian dollar is ripping higher in Asia, inspired by further strengthening in the offshore yuan, gains in stocks, a surprise lift in Chinese exports along with a dash of short covering.

Here’s the current Australian dollar scoreboard as at 1.25pm AEDT.

AUD/USD 0.7033 , 0.005 , 0.72%

0.7033 , 0.005 , 0.72% AUD/JPY 83.12 , 0.99 , 1.21%

83.12 , 0.99 , 1.21% AUD/CNY 4.6274 , 0.0396 , 0.86%

4.6274 , 0.0396 , 0.86% AUD/EUR 0.6499 , 0.0068 , 1.06%

0.6499 , 0.0068 , 1.06% AUD/GBP 0.4861 , 0.0028 , 0.58%

0.4861 , 0.0028 , 0.58% AUD/NZD 1.0695 , 0.0026 , 0.24%

And here’s the 5-minute chart, courtesy of Investing.com.

The acceleration in buying momentum coincided with a stronger-than-expected Chinese trade performance for December.

