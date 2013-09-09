The Australian Dollar Just Jumped

The Aussie Dollar is reacting well to the combination of the Coalition victory and the Chinese Trade data released yesterday as you can see in the chart below.

The high has been 0.92125 so far this morning and while it has slipped back to 0.9205 it is still up more than 1/4 cent on Saturday morning’s close.

Traders will be watching 0.9230 closely today and if it breaks the Aussie could roar higher.

