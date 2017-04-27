The Australian dollar is under pressure, hitting a three-month low

The Australian dollar is back below US75c this morning and at its lowest level against its US counterpart since January.

It follows yesterday’s quarterly inflation data, which was slightly weaker than expected and has stirred debate over whether the RBA may eventually be forced to cut rates again.

The Aussie fell further overnight amid some US dollar strength accompanying the release of Donald Trump’s tax plan.

This morning the Australian dollar was trading at 0.7473 against the US dollar. Via investing.com, here’s the four-hour chart going back to February:

