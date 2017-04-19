The Australian dollar is struggling again in Asia

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Australian dollar remains on the nose with investors, falling heavily for a second consecutive session in Asia.

The AUD/USD currently sits at its session lows of .7525, leaving it down more than 1% from the high of .7610 hit earlier in the week.

It is now back below its 200-day moving average, a level it has traded above and below for much of the past two weeks.

AUD/USD 30-Minute Chart

And, as the scoreboard shows, the Aussie is not only struggling against the greenback but also the major crosses.

AUD/USD 0.7525 , -0.0035 , -0.46%

0.7525 , -0.0035 , -0.46% AUD/JPY 81.67 , -0.28 , -0.34%

81.67 , -0.28 , -0.34% AUD/CNH 5.1789 , -0.0187 , -0.36%

5.1789 , -0.0187 , -0.36% AUD/EUR 0.7020 , -0.0024 , -0.34%

0.7020 , -0.0024 , -0.34% AUD/GBP 0.5866 , -0.0022 , -0.37%

0.5866 , -0.0022 , -0.37% AUD/NZD 1.0686 , -0.0045 , -0.42%

It’s clearly on the nose, weighed down by geopolitical risks, weakness in commodity prices, and a dovish set of RBA April meeting minutes that were released on Tuesday.

More broadly, and mirroring the price action in stocks and bond yields over recent days, the Aussie is also suffering from concern that the reflation trade that helped to power riskier assets higher over recent months may have run a little ahead of itself.

