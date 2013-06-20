The Australian Dollar Is Still Getting Smashed After The US Fed's Taper Signal

After Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke unveiled his economic update in the early hours of this morning (local time) the AUD has been getting absolutely smashed.

After Bernanke hinted at a time frame for the end of his multi-billion dollar bond buying spree, it promptly dropped to just above 93 cents against the greenback.

And it’s still going down. Via Investing.com, this chart shows its slide, with the AUD very close to 92 cents just before 9:30 AM.

