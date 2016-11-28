The Australian dollar is still climbing higher

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Australian dollar is pushing higher in early trade on Monday morning in Asia, benefiting from higher bulk commodity prices, particularly iron ore which is the nation’s largest export item, along with a pause in the US dollar rally.

The AUD/USD currently buys .7437, up 0.09% from Friday’s closing level.

And here’s how the Aussie is performing against the crosses as at 7.40am AEDT:

AUD/USD 0.7437 , 0.0007 , 0.09%

AUD/JPY 84.01 , 0.02 , 0.02%

AUD/CNH 5.1647 , 0.0049 , 0.09%

AUD/EUR 0.7007 , -0.0001 , -0.01%

AUD/GBP 0.5957 , 0 , 0.00%

AUD/NZD 1.0550 , 0.0002 , 0.02%

While there is a plethora of major market moving events scheduled later in the week — OPEC, Italian referendum, Austrian presidential election, US non-farm payrolls and a swathe of major data releases from Australia just to name a few — that is not the case on Monday.

There is nothing. Not in Australia, not regionally, nor abroad.

With nothing on the economic docket to speak of, any headlines relating to OPEC’s November 30 meeting, along with movements in the USD/JPY, USD/CNY and Chinese bulk commodity futures, will likely be be influential on the gyrations in the Australian dollar on Monday.

AUD/USD Hourly Chart

