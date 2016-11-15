The Australian dollar is soaring against everything except the greenback

Photo by Yuli Seperi/Getty Images

The Australian dollar is looking resilient in early Asian trade on Tuesday, rallying hard against most major currencies apart from the US dollar.

Against the mighty greenback, it’s trading fractionally softer.

Still a remarkable performance given renewed weakness in many commodity markets, along with heightened expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lift interest rates in mid-December.

“The market is now assigning a 95% probability to a December hike, up from 83% yesterday,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at the National Australia Bank. “Another hike is now more than fully priced next year.”

That helped the US dollar index jump above 100 in overnight trade, an 11-month high.

Despite that headwind, the Aussie has benefited from flows from other major currencies such as the euro, British pound and Japanese yen.

Here’s the Aussie dollar scoreboard as at 7.50am AEDT:

AUD/USD 0.7542 , -0.0008 , -0.11%

0.7542 , -0.0008 , -0.11% AUD/JPY 81.73 , 1.62 , 2.02%

81.73 , 1.62 , 2.02% AUD/CNH 5.1725 , 0.0398 , 0.78%

5.1725 , 0.0398 , 0.78% AUD/EUR 0.7024 , 0.0091 , 1.31%

0.7024 , 0.0091 , 1.31% AUD/GBP 0.6040 , 0.0067 , 1.12%

0.6040 , 0.0067 , 1.12% AUD/NZD 1.0626 , 0.0066 , 0.63%

Looking ahead there’s plenty of data scheduled both domestically and abroad, although most of the major market moving events will likely arrive in the second half of the session.

“We have quite a few events and data releases that should keep us busy today, in addition of course to any policy or appointment news from Donald Trump,” says Catril.

“In Australia, the November RBA minutes are released this morning at 11.30am AEDT, however given they pre-date the statement of monetary policy the minutes are unlikely to add anything new.

“Of more interest, tonight RBA Governor Lowe gives a speech titled ‘Buffers and Options’ and our economists suggest the title could imply some coverage of how low rates go and an assessment of their effectiveness.”

One event to bookmark then.

Before the double-dose of RBA action, it will be interesting to see what, if any, impact Donald Trump’s election victory has had on Australian consumer confidence when the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan weekly index is released at 9.30am AEDT.

Outside of Australia, most of the attention will be on the US and UK with major events scheduled on both sides of the Atlantic.

“The UK releases CPI figures for October and the core CPI reading is expected to print at 1.4%, marginally below the 1.5% print in September. Components to the CPI number are likely to garner some attention, particularly for signs of inflationary pressures from the weaker Pound,” says Catril.

“Bank of England Governor Carney is also due to face the Parliament’s Treasury Committee for an in-depth chat on the latest inflation numbers.”

In the US, the headline act will be the release of retail sales figures for October.

“The market is looking for a US consumer rebound with retail sales ex auto and gas expected to print at 0.3% while the control group is seen at 0.4% vs 0.1% previously,” says Catril.

The control group, as it is referred, is closely aligned with household consumption in US GDP.

Complementing the retail sales report, markets will also receive the November Empire state manufacturing survey for November along with four separate speeches from US Federal Reserve officials.

AUD/USD 30-Minute Chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.