The Australian dollar is sliding

The Australian dollar has fallen heavily in Asia, weighed down by renewed weakness in Chinese stocks and the renminbi.

Here’s the current Australian dollar scoreboard as at 3.15pm AEDT.

AUD/USD 0.6946 , -0.0037 , -0.53%

0.6946 , -0.0037 , -0.53% AUD/JPY 81.86 , -0.57 , -0.69%

81.86 , -0.57 , -0.69% AUD/CNH 4.5940 , -0.013 , -0.28%

4.5940 , -0.013 , -0.28% AUD/EUR 0.6383 , -0.0043 , -0.67%

0.6383 , -0.0043 , -0.67% AUD/GBP 0.4822 , -0.0022 , -0.45%

0.4822 , -0.0022 , -0.45% AUD/NZD 1.0791 , 0.0011 , 0.10%

As the 5-minute tick chart reveals below, since Chinese markets reopened, it’s been nothing but one-way traffic for the Aussie since testing the 70 cent level shortly after the release of Australia’s housing finance report for November which beat expectations.

Should the Aussie maintain its current level, or move lower, in European and US trade, it will mark the lowest closing level seen since September 7 last year.

