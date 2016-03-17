The Australian dollar is ripping higher

Matilda The Musical at Princess Theatre in Melbourne. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The Australian dollar smashed through to 76 US cents on the back of a falling jobless rate.

A short time ago, the dollar was trading at 0.7608 US cents, up 0.75%.

Official numbers today from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show underwhelming growth in job numbers, with a rise of just 300 in February.

However, the market moved on the headline national unemployment rate falling to 5.8%, below the 6% expected.

