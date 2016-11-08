The Australian dollar is looking frisky as investor risk appetite soars

Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Investor risk appetite soared on Monday with news that the FBI had cleared Hillary Clinton over the use of her private email server igniting a wave of buying across riskier assets including stocks and commodity markets.

As a well-known gauge on investor risk appetite, and closely tied to the performance of commodity prices, the Australian dollar rallied hard, moving back above the US 77 cent level at the start of the US session, a level that it continues to trade at in early Asian trade on Tuesday.

“AUD was the top performing major currency overnight on positive financial market sentiment triggered by lower US political uncertainty and higher commodity prices, particularly for iron ore and coking coal,” said Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank.

As at 7.55am AEDT, the AUD/USD currently buys .7718, up 0.63% for the session.

It is now in the zone that it has attempted to break through, and failed, on countless occasions since early August.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

In the lead up to the US election result that will likely arrive early afternoon on Wednesday in Asia, there’s plenty of economic data scheduled for release, although it’s debatable just how much of an impact it will have on movements in the Aussie.

Domestically, markets will receive the weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index at 9.30am AEDT. That will be followed two hours later by the release of the National Australia Bank’s business confidence survey for October.

Usually the latter would garner some sort of reaction in the Aussie, but one suspects that it would have to take a meaningful shock in either direction to herald such a reaction today.

Regionally, the focus will be on the release of Chinese trade figures for October which is likely to arrive around 1pm AEDT. A set release time is not provided, although it would be helpful if it was.

Later in the session, there’s a plethora of US economic data scheduled for release, including an all-important labour market indicator.

“It’s a busy day of US data releases with the NFIB small business survey, housing starts and JOLTS job openings being the major highlights,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at the NAB.

However, as he points out, those releases are likely to be trumped by any news relating to the likely US election outcome.

“None are expected to have any market impact with the US election set to steal all of the headlines,” he said.

It’s hard to disagree. On any other day these events would be deemed to be important, just not the day before a US election.

Here’s the Aussie dollar scoreboard as at 7.55am AEDT.

AUD/USD 0.7718 , 0.0048 , 0.63%

0.7718 , 0.0048 , 0.63% AUD/JPY 80.66 , 1.56 , 1.97%

80.66 , 1.56 , 1.97% AUD/CNH 5.2428 , 0.0492 , 0.95%

5.2428 , 0.0492 , 0.95% AUD/EUR 0.6988 , 0.0101 , 1.47%

0.6988 , 0.0101 , 1.47% AUD/GBP 0.6221 , 0.0092 , 1.50%

0.6221 , 0.0092 , 1.50% AUD/NZD 1.0526 , 0.0045 , 0.43%

