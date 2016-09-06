The Australian dollar is going bananas, rallying across the board in Asia

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Australian dollar has been ripping higher in Asian trade on Tuesday, and not just against the US dollar. Literally, everything.

The scoreboard below tells the story.

AUD/USD 0.7633 , 0.0055 , 0.73%

0.7633 , 0.0055 , 0.73% AUD/JPY 78.99 , 0.62 , 0.79%

78.99 , 0.62 , 0.79% AUD/CNH 5.1066 , 0.0362 , 0.71%

5.1066 , 0.0362 , 0.71% AUD/EUR 0.6843 , 0.0045 , 0.66%

0.6843 , 0.0045 , 0.66% AUD/GBP 0.5729 , 0.0035 , 0.61%

0.5729 , 0.0035 , 0.61% AUD/NZD 1.0432 , 0.0061 , 0.59%

As soon as Asian markets got underway the Aussie was in demand, rising from around .7580 to as high as .7632 in a little under two hours.

In recent trade it’s just discovered a second wind, trading at .7633 against the US dollar.

Though strong Australian economic data released at 11.30am AEST assisted the move — revealing a hefty contribution to Australian Q2 GDP from government expenditure during the quarter — one suspects it’s a preemptive move before the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s September rate decision at 2.30pm AEST.

With no one is expecting a move in rates, it appears that traders are betting that the RBA won’t deliver an explicit easing bias in the body of the September monetary policy statement.

AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart

