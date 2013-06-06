The Australian Dollar Is Getting Hammered

One of the most hated currencies in the world is the Australian dollar.



And betting against it continues to work very well.

Overnight it fell below 95 cents against the US dollar.

Here’s a chart going back several months, via FinViz:

There are a few reasons the Aussie is so hated. There’s the commodity weakness. And there’s the China slowdown, which Australia is inextricably linked to. And then just the general strength of the US dollar has reduced a lot of the appeal of all other currencies.

Anyway, it’s ugly.

