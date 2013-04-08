The Australian Dollar Is Down On A Dismal US Jobs Report

Photo:

Australia’s dollar is down against the USD and the Euro, after last week’s non-farm payroll report showed way less jobs than everyone was expecting were added in March.

When the jobs report came out last week, it left a lot of people scratching their heads: only 88,000 jobs were added to the US economy for the month, when everyone had been expecting 190,000.

That’s the slowest monthly gain in nine months.

This morning the Australian dollar was at 103.68 US cents, down from Friday’s local close of 104.15 US cents.

