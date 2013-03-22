The Australian Dollar Hit A Six-Week High

Photo:

At 6.30 this morning the local unit had jumped from 103.73 US cents yesterday to 104.48.

Before that though it hit 104.59 US cents, which is the highest it had been since 5 February this year.

On Thursday this week HSBC showed that manufacturing in China had improved this month.

Now read: Why You Should Ignore The Strong China Flash PMI Report.

