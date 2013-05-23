The Australian Dollar Fell Below 96 Cents After Ben Bernanke's Testimony

Getty/Alex Wong

After Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke hinted he could be scaling back his massive-bond buying program in the Fed’s next few meetings, the Australian dollar dropped.

It fell below 96 cents, with one Australian dollar buying 0.9688 USD earlier this morning.

Here’s the chart, via Investing.com.

He was speaking before a joint Congressional economics committee in Washington.

Here’s the full testimony.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.