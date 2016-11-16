The Australian dollar continues to rally against the crosses

Picture: Getty Images

The Australian dollar had a quiet session overnight, something of a rarity in recent days.

As at 7.55am AEDT, the AUD/USD buys .7555, marginally up on Monday’s closing level.

It was a resilient performance from the Aussie all things considered, particularly given the release of strong US retail sales figures for October and a 6.5% plunge in the iron ore price.

Movements in US bond yields continue to drive not only the Aussie but currency markets in general. They fell fractionally on Tuesday.

A rebound in crude oil prices, along with a late surge in US stocks, no doubt helped the Aussie.

However, while the Aussie is largely flat against the US dollar, it continues to gain against the crosses, maintaining the form seen on Monday.

AUD/USD 0.7555 , 0.0005 , 0.07%

0.7555 , 0.0005 , 0.07% AUD/JPY 82.5 , 0.66 , 0.81%

82.5 , 0.66 , 0.81% AUD/CNH 5.1932 , 0.0184 , 0.36%

5.1932 , 0.0184 , 0.36% AUD/EUR 0.7042 , 0.0012 , 0.17%

0.7042 , 0.0012 , 0.17% AUD/GBP 0.6067 , 0.0024 , 0.40%

0.6067 , 0.0024 , 0.40% AUD/NZD 1.0649 , 0.0045 , 0.42%

Turning to Wednesday trade in Asia, there are few market-moving economic events on the horizon, likely ensuring that sentiment levels, along with movement in US treasury yields, will remain influential on the Aussie.

In Australia, if there is any interest for traders, it will fall on the release of Australia’s Q3 wage price index at 11.30am AEDT.

“The report will be analysed to assess whether the deflationary momentum in mining is still slowing the average and what is happening on the wages growth front in the non-mining economy,” said David de Garis, senior economist at the NAB.

“NAB and the market look for unchanged quarterly growth of 0.5%, that, owing to base effects, would take annual growth back to 2.0% from 2.1% in Q2.”

If correct, that would mark the slowest annual increase on record.

Outside of Australian wages, there’s also a smattering of economic data and Fed officials arriving later in the session.

“Fed President Bullard is speaking on ‘Monetary Policy after QE’ at 7pm AEDT to open proceedings,” says De Garis.

“Fed President Kashkari is also speaking, with the US releasing its producer price inflation, industrial Production and the NAHB Housing Market index — all worth a look if not absolute top tier market-sensitive data.”

AUD/USD Hourly Chart

