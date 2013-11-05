The Australian Defence Force Academy Is Facing Legal Action Over The Skype Sex Scandal

A woman who was secretly filmed by a fellow Australian Defence Force Academy officer cadet while having sex with him is to take legal action against the military, according to a report by the ABC TV’s 7.30 Report.

Kate says she has been harassed repeatedly and called the “Skype slut”.

She says she’s lost her career, livelihood, health and education. She was set to be discharged from the military on medical grounds.

Cadets Daniel McDonald, aged 21, and Dylan Deblaquiere, 20, were last month both placed on 12-month good behaviour bonds by the ACT Supreme Court over the incident in March 2011.

McDonald, who broadcast consensual sex with Kate via Skype to other officer cadets, has been cleared to resume his studies at the academy. Deblaquiere has left the military.

The two were found guilty of sending offensive material over the internet. McDonald was also found guilty of committing an act of indecency.

During the trial, Kate, in response from a question by the defence lawyer, said: “Your scumbag of a client filmed me having sex without my consent.”

“We have a convicted criminal now being sponsored through taxpayers’ money to continue his education when the victim is being kicked out,” the 20-year-old Kate (sexual assault victims are not named) told the ABC.

“How is that fair?”

