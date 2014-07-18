The Australian Death Toll In The Malaysian Airlines Jet Disaster Is Up To 28 People And Could Still Climb

The horrific Malaysian Airlines jet crash today has claimed the lives of 298 passengers and crew from around the world, including at least 28 Australians.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has just confirmed the Australian death toll is now 28 people.

Victorian Premier, Denis Napthine said this number could rise still.

“It is believed there are a number of other passengers who are permanent residents of Australia who were travelling on the airline on their own passports,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is investigating how many Australian permanent residents were on board travelling on passports from other countries.

Napthine said it is a “relatively small number”.

Here are the Australians so far confirmed killed in the MH17 disaster.

