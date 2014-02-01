The Australian Construction Sector's Corruption Saga Implicates Industry Leaders

Brookfield Multiplex CEO, John Flecke.

The head of the federal Fair Work Building Construction agency has urged the construction and mining industry to report cases of corruption to the authorities, after senior officials in some the country’s biggest building firms have been linked to a major corruption investigations.

Fairfax Media reports Brookfield Multiplex, said to be implicated in the union corruption saga, yesterday dismissed a senior union delegate suspected of being involved in favours and kickbacks with least two subcontractors at site in Melbourne’s CBD.

An investigation into a subcontractor working for a major Western Australian mining project run by Fortescue Metals, may also have be found to have sought bribes in return for awarding downstream contracts to other subcontractors.

A small number of senior Thiess desalination site employees are also believed to have made improper dealings, with one Thiess supervisor suspected of using his influence to direct work to a subcontractor linked to the Hells Angels bikie gang in return for kickbacks.

