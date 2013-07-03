The Australian Communications Regulator Is Cracking Down On Global Roaming Bill Shock

Vacation: Shutterstock

The Australian Communications and Media Authority is introducing new rules that will force telcos to warn customers of high global roaming fees and make it easier for travellers to opt out.

As of 27 September, changes to the Telecommunications Consumer Protection (TCP) code will ensure that telcos warn customers of call charges and data costs within 10 minutes of switching on a phone overseas, and allow them to disable roaming easily.

Lifehacker reports that only Telstra, Optus and Vodafone will have to make those changes by September; the deadline for smaller telcos is 23 May 2016.

