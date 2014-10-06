The Australian Air Force Just Completed Its First Combat Mission In Iraq

Australian fighter jets have just finished their first armed combat mission in Iraq.

Chief of the Defence Force Mark Binskin that two F/A-18F Super Hornet planes were on the mission via Twitter just after 7am.

The two jets were armed but did not launch missiles, with Air Chief Marshal Binskin saying “no munitions were expended”.

2 F/A-18F completed 1st armed combat mission in Iraq. No munitions expended. Returned safely to base. — Mark Binskin (@MarkBinskin_CDF) October 5, 2014

More to come.

