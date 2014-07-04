The Australia Market Follows Wall Street Up As America Celebrates Good News on Jobs

Getty/ Bill Pugliano

The Australian equities market closed higher for the third day in a row on the back of gains on Wall Street.

Positive employment news, with the US adding 288,000 jobs in June, pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 92 points to 17,068.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 33.76 points to 5,525.00, a 0.61% rise.

Rio Tinto was firmer at $62.6, up 0.24%, and BHP was up 0.91% to $37.570.

Among the banks, Westpac was up 0.61% to $34.4 and the National Australian Bank 1.26% to $33.73.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.