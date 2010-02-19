The Austin Texas Bombing Is A HUGE Image Blow To The "Tea Party" Right

Photo: Wikipedia

It’s not clear who the Austin, TX plane crash pilot Joe Stack hung out with, but let’s just put it out there and stop playing pretend: this is not good publicity for the “Tea Party” right, and no, we’re not saying Stack was a tea partier.But in his insane manifesto he rails against the IRS, bailouts, and, well, all of the right wing’s typical enemies.



Is this fair to the right? No. Will some of the media use this as a chance to smear the “tea partiers”? Sure.

But we’re not talking about what’s fair, we’re just talking about what happens.

The bottom line is that this event is to Obama what Oklahoma City was to Bill Clinton, and Oklahoma City helped Clinton a lot in the dark days after the 1994 election.



