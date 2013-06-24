The Aussie Market Is Down Another 1.5% Today

The ASX 200 closed 1.47% lower today, wiping more than $20 billion off the market again, after huge falls late last week.

The Aussie market fell 1.5% on Friday and 2.1% on Thursday, after the Fed’s economic update on Wednesday night.

The market opened 1.03% lower this morning and continued to fall to 4671.50 by about 3.20pm.

The ASX 200 closed at 4669.10 this afternoon.

AMP was one of today’s biggest losers falling 12.85% after the company issued a profit warning this morning. The move wiped more than $1.5 billion off AMP’s market capitalisation.

Miners Troy Resources, Medusa Mining and Perseus Mining led the fall, with their share prices falling between 14.19% and 17.64% throughout the day.

Here’s what has happened since Thursday, via investing.com:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.