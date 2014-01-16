The Aussie Market Just Had Its Best Day Of The Year Despite Horror Job Numbers

The ASX 200 has had its best day of 2014, gaining 1.2% throughout the day to close at 5309 points.

Share prices were up this morning on the back of gains in Europe and the US, and continued rising throughout the afternoon despite disappointing national employment statistics.

ABS jobs data released at 11.30am showed that Australia shed 22,600 jobs throughout December, with the unemployment rate remaining at 5.8% as workforce participation fell to an eight-year low.

The Australian dollar fell 1.1% to $US0.88 directly after the release and is now trading at $US0.8814.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened with the ASX 200:

And here’s what happened with the AUD:

Now read: Today’s Jobs Numbers Show Australia Could Be Facing Years Of Slower Economic Growth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.