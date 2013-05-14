The Aussie Dollar Sank After Australia's Federal Budget Was Released

Paul Colgan

The Australian dollar fell sharply against the US dollar in the first few minutes of Treasurer Wayne Swan’s speech which began at 7.30pm Australian eastern time this evening.

Photo:

Swan unveiled a budget deficit of $19.4 billion.

Chart for the past five hours is from Investing.com – the big drop is in the few minutes following the release of the Budget papers.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.