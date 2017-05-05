The Aussie dollar is slipping further below US74 cents

The Australian dollar fell through its latest support this morning, dipping below US74 cents.

Sellers have stayed in control in afternoon trade, and a short time ago the currency was down 0.45% to US US73.77 cents.

Here’s the latest chart from investing.com:

Falling commodity prices are likely to be weighing on the AUD, as futures markets just crashed again after falling heavily yesterday.

Combined with a steady US dollar ahead of a probable interest rate hike in June by the US Federal Reserve, the AUD/USD pair continues to be sold off.

