The Aussie Dollar Is Trading Below 83 Cents, Its Lowest Level Since July 2010

The US dollar crushed almost every currency on planet Friday after the surge in non-farm payrolls in November of 321,000.

The Aussie dollar fell heavily and closed the week at 0.8324 but in early trade this morning it is trading at 0.8295.

Source: Reuters.com Screenshot



That’s the lowest level it has traded at since July 2010 and while early trade in Asia is often fraught with danger there is not a lot of support above the 2010 low of 0.8060.

Source:Go Markets, MT4



