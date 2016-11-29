The Aussie dollar is on the nose with currency traders

Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

The Australian dollar is on the nose with currency traders.

Figures released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday show traders dumped it at the fastest pace seen since May 2013 last week.

The data reveals net long Australian dollar positions among leveraged investors fell by $1.9 billion to $1.4 billion last week, according to ANZ.

Net positioning is simply the sum of long positions less short positions held.

Source: ANZ

According to ANZ, positioning among leveraged investors is a useful tool as it is “commonly seen as a proxy for speculative positioning as they seek to profit from movements in the asset price as opposed to hedging business activities”.

In other words, it could be used to extrapolate broader market views on where a currency is heading.

While long Australian dollar positioning unwound at a rapid pace, it’s noteworthy that the CFTC data captured positioning as at the close of business last Tuesday.

In the nine sessions to November 21 — last Monday — the AUD/USD had slumped by over 6%, bottoming out a low of .7305.

Since that date, and not captured by the CFTC data, the AUD/USD has subsequently rebounded by 2.3%, boosted by soaring base and bulk commodity prices.

Based on that evidence, it suggests that the stampede of selling has not been repeated this week.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

