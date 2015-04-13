The Aussie dollar is getting smoked on Chinese trade data

The Chinese trade data is the latest piece of evidence that the Chinese economy is slowing faster than many pundits expected.

It’s a fact that hasn’t been lost on Aussie dollar traders who have knocked around 40 pips of the AUDUSD rate from this morning.

It’s now trading at 0.7617 and the sellers are likely to be lining up to test this year’s lows.

Investing.com – audusd 5 minute

