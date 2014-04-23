The Aussie Dollar Is Getting Smoked

The Aussie is getting smashed on the inflation data that came in short of expectations at 0.6% for the quarter, and 2.9% year-on-year.
The market expected readings of 0.8% and 3.2%.
The Aussie fell almost half a cent against the US dollar immediately on the release and a short time ago was trading at US93.05c.
Here’s the chart, via investing.com. It continued falling through an on-target reading of 48.3 in the HSBC China flash PMI, a slight rise from the previous month.
The fall will please the Reserve Bank of Australia, which in February took a more neutral outlook on interest rates. The CPI data showed prices are not rising excessively quickly in the low-interest rate environment, and so eases the pressure for a return to rate increases.
