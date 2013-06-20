THE AUSSIE DOLLAR IS GETTING SMASHED AFTER US FED SIGNALS END TO QE

Australia’s dollar took a dive against the greenback after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke’s economic update.

Via Investing.com, the chart below shows it falling from just over 95 cents to a new low, hovering at a touch above 93 cents at the time of writing.

Stocks, bonds and commodities are all selling off after the release of the Fed’s update. Bernanke told reporters the US central bank may moderate its bond-buying scheme later this year, and end the program around mid-2014 if the economic data warrants it.

Here’s the AUD/USD one-week chart:

