The Aussie Dollar Has Crashed Below 79 Cents On RBA And RBNZ Rate Cut Talk

Giedo van der Garde of the Netherlands and Caterham crashes out at the first corner at the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit on October 13, 2013

Ker Robertson/Getty Images

The Aussie dollar traded up to 0.8026 in early European trade but it has crashed around a cent-and-a-half since then to 0.7886 this morning on the back of an article from Terry McCrann saying the RBA is likely to cut next week and is downgrading its growth and inflation forecasts. There’s also the move from the RBNZ, which this morning changed tack on monetary policy.

There could of course be some weakness in the Aussie given the poor close on US stock markets and the obvious uptick in risk aversion.

But the sellers are in and the Aussie looks biased lower again.

Here’s the chart:

AUDUSD Hourly (Chart: Go MArkets, MT4)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.