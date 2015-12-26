The Audi RS 7 is a great car that just got better

The Audi RS 7 is one of fastest cars with four doors and a trunk that money can buy. A few months back, Audi introduced the new RS 7 Performance edition, loaded with all kinds of go-fast upgrades.

Earlier this year, Business Insider spent a weekend behind the wheel of Audi’s road-going rocket ship and absolutely loved it. Now there’s a new and improved RS 7. We haven’t been behind the wheel, but it looks even better and faster than before, based on what we saw at the LA Auto Show in November.

When it hits showrooms, the RS 7 Performance will be the top-of-the-line offering in Audi’s A7 series.

Here’s a closer look at the new Audi RS 7 Performance.

To create the RS 7, Audi took their stellar A7 four-door coupe and turned up the volume on the power and performance technology. Audi Instead of the A7's supercharged V6 engine, the RS 7 has a 4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine shared with Bentley's Continental GT and the Audi S8. Audi Although we didn't have ideal driving weather during our test of the standard RS 7, we can confidently say that this thing is fast. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider For the RS 7 Performance, Audi engineers managed to extract 45 more horsepower from the power plant by improving the exhaust manifold and twin turbochargers. Audi The result is a Performance edition with 605 horsepower -- 45 horsepower shy of a Corvette Z06. Audi Audi claims the RS 7 Performance is good for a 0-to-62 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and, if you opt for the 'dynamic' package, a top speed of 190 mph. Audi But Audi's performance figures are probably a bit on the conservative side. Car and Driver magazine's RS 7 test car made the sprint to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, while Motor Trend casually hit 192 mph on Germany's no-speed-limit Autobahn highway with the Euro-spec car. In all likelihood, a pro driver on a test track could go north of the 200-mph mark. Audi Car and Driver These stats put the latest RS 7 is position to compete against BMW's M6 Gran Coupe and ... BMW ... the Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG. Mercedes-Benz Some may even see the Audi as an internal-combustion foil for the Tesla Model S P90D. Hollis Johnson To get the Autobahn bruiser stopped, Audi offers either a lightweight 'wave' cut brakes or ultra-lightweight carbon-ceramic discs. Audi For 2016, Audi has updated the RS7's front end with slightly refreshed aerodynamics. Audi Inside, the RS 7 Performance is typical Audi: stylish with stellar ergonomics. Audi Audi engineers even added knee pads to cushion occupants during spirited driving. Audi The Audi RS 7 Performance hits showrooms in Europe in November and will arrive in the US sometime in the near future. Price? $129,000. Audi

