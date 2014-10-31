This Is The Audi R8 We've All Been Waiting For

Audi Still looking good!

Since its debut in 2006, the Audi R8 has become a true pop-culture icon. Everyone from Tom Brady to Prince Harry to Iron Man himself have been spotted in the German supercar. Over the past decade, the futuristically-styled R8 helped Audi solidify its position as an elite luxury brand alongside its German counterparts — Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

With a replacement expected the in the next couple of years, the R8 is winding down its life as one of the prettiest cars on sale today. So that the R8 can speed off into the sunset in style, Audi will introduce the most powerful, fastest production R8 ever at the 2014 L.A. Auto Show.

Called the “Audi R8 Competition,” the latest version of the R8 will be a limited edition, with only 60 cars coming to the U.S. market. Audi says that the Competition edition will be the closest thing a civilian can buy to the company’s R8 LMS race car, versions of which have have dominated endurance racing events.

Audi Lots of carbon fibre.

So what makes this R8 so different from its brethren? How about a 570-horsepower, 5.2 liter V-10, an S Tronic twin-clutch transmission, sport exhausts, and high performance ceramic brakes?

Audi has also tricked out the Competition edition with a slew of lightweight carbon-fibre fixtures, including a massive fixed rear wing, front spoiler, and rear diffuser.It all adds up to a supercar that can rocket from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds (although many plenty of people around the performance sports car world expect that time to be even quicker) and a top speed of 199 mph.

Audi has not announced pricing for the R8 Competition. However, a normal production-edition R8 V10 Plus starts just north of $US180,000.

Audi This is a nice place to be.

