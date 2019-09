Photo: Getty Images

The AUD hit a three-year low after the taper announcement.

Here’s a chart, courtesy of CommSec:

It got smashed, down to 88.19 US cents against the USD just after 6am, but came back up shortly afterwards once the news sunk in.

But now its back around 88 cents.

