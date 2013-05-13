The AUD Has Dropped Below Parity

The Australian dollar has dropped below parity, with one unit worth 0.9985 USD at around 9:30AM this morning.

Some commentators are saying traders bought into the USD, in part after a Wall Street Journal article which said the United States Federal Reserve would be winding back its multi-billion dollar bond-buying program.

