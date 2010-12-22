The Attorney General Warns There Is A 'Real And Constant' Terror Threat Within US

A cynic might view Attorney General Eric Holder‘s alarming interview on Good Morning America this morning as the administration trying to safeguard itself against another Christmas Day bomber.



Regardless, it’s not good news.

Holder told GMA “What I am trying to do in this interview is to make people aware of the fact that the threat is real, the threat is different, the threat is constant.”

“The threat has changed from simply worrying about foreigners coming here, to worrying about people in the United States, American citizens — raised here, born here, and who for whatever reason, have decided that they are going to become radicalized and take up arms against the nation in which they were born.”

On a related note is also adds some grist to Rep. Peter King‘s controversial plans to hold hearings on the “radicalization” of American Muslims.

Video below.

