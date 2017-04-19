The ATO's website went down, again

Picture: Getty Images

The website of the Australian Tax Office (ATO) was having problems this morning.

The site was showing an “unknown error” notice:

Later, a message appeared on the site:

“Our website is currently not available. “We apologise for the inconvenience and assure you of our commitment to provide you with the best possible experience of using our online services. “We thank you for your patience as we work to restore our services.”

The website was restored later in the morning. “The ATO website is back up and running with full functionality, following a short disruption this morning,” a spokesman said.

The ATO said Tax Agent, Business and BAS Agent Portals, ATO Online services, Standard Business Reporting, Australian Business Register and Supertick were not affected.

The ATO had planned to shut its websites for four days over the Easter weekend for system maintenance.

“The issue was not related to the IT systems work carried out over the Easter long weekend to install our new storage area network (SAN) which was successfully completed,” a spokesman said.

The website was hit by a series of outages in December and again in January.

The ATO then said the outages were due to hardware faults.

Commissioner of Taxation Chris Jordan had promised a full review of what he called “the worst unplanned system outage in recent memory”.

