The ATO’s acting commissioner of taxation calls the alleged $165 million tax fraud 'fake news'

The ATO’s acting commissioner of taxation Andrew Mills speaks during a press conference. Photo: William West/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The ATO’s acting commissioner of taxation, Andrew Mills, has described the alleged $165 million tax fraud involving the son and daughter of the deputy ATO commissioner Michael Cranston as “fake news”.

According to The Australian, Mills briefed staff at the organisation saying, “You can say that a lot of this is fake news.”

He also reportedly told the employees that the case should be regarded as a “good news” story for the agency.

His comments were made to prepare staff as to what they should say to friends and family about the country’s biggest tax fraud case.

A list of the luxury properties allegedly bought with the siphoned money has been released by Fairfax.

From a $20 million office block in Surry Hills to a hobby farm in the Hunter Region, the NSW Supreme Court has frozen properties as investigators attempt to retake the skimmed funds.

Last week, the AFP requested restraining orders be placed on dozens of properties on the basis they were suspected to be linked to the tax fraud case.

Ten people, including the son and daughter of the deputy ATO commissioner Michael Cranston, and Simon Anquetil, the founder of Plutus Payroll, the company at the centre of the alleged criminal conspiracy, have been arrested in connection with the alleged $165 million tax fraud.

The Australian has more.

