The ATO website is down for the 2nd day running

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) website remains down for the second day in a row after going offline on Monday morning.

The ATO website today

The site crashed around 10.30am on Monday and the ATO blames a “new hardware storage solution that was upgraded in November 2015”.

It’s the second major failure by a government department’s website this year after the Australian Bureau of Statistics website was taken offline on Census night in August.

The ATO says it hopes to have the tax agent portal and website back up and running later on Tuesday.

Hewlett Packard supplies the ATO with its online services and the government body says it’s working with them to resolve the problems.

It has not yet offered any details on arrangements for people and businesses who needed to pay tax or conduct other business with the ATO over the last 36 hours.

Here’s what the ATO says in its latest statement:

The ATO is working closely with our external service provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to resolve the issues with our online services, portals and website. No taxpayer information has been compromised. Specialist engineers have been working through the night with ATO staff to rectify the outages. These outages relate to a new hardware storage solution that was upgraded in November 2015. Our primary back-up systems, that should have kicked in immediately, were also affected. We understand this is the first time this problem has been encountered anywhere in the world and we are working with HPE to determine the underlying cause. While these investigations are ongoing, we have had to implement alternative recovery procedures that are taking longer to complete. At this stage, we are working towards critical systems such as the Tax Agent Portal and ATO.gov.au being available later today. We apologise for any inconvenience our clients may have experienced. We have the right people with the right skills who are committed to restoring our services as quickly as possible. We will provide further updates during the day.

