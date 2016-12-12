The ATO website is down

The Australian Taxation Office website is down on Monday morning.

The ATO website today

The site appears to have crashed unexpectedly at around 10.30am and the ATO says it is investigating the cause.

“Apologies for the inconvenience. Stay tuned for details,” the ATO said on Twitter.

We’re investigating issues with online services, portals & our website as a priority. Apologies for inconvenience. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/zNMxJqpniw — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) December 11, 2016

The website has remained down all day.

The ATO says a “hardware issue” is causing the problem.

“These issues are not being caused by any external factors. No taxpayer information has been compromised,” the ATO said in a statement.

“All available resources are working to resolve these issues as a priority.”

