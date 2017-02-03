The ATO is still struggling to get its systems back online 24 hours later

Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

The Australian Taxation Office is still working with supplier HP Enterprise to restore systems that saw its portals and website crash yesterday morning.

Online services went down early on Thursday morning and the ATO said that the problems were caused by the same hardware faults as it experienced in December.

In an update this morning, the organisation said that its own IT staff and HPE technicians have been working “through the night” to restore its systems.

“While there has been significant progress on their restoration plan, the process is highly complex,” the ATO said, adding that no data had been lost and there were no security issues.

The ATO.gov.au website is working “intermittently”, while the organisation is focusing on bringing back “priority services” – named as Tax Agent, Business and BAS Portals, ATO online, the Australian Business Register, Standard Business Reporting and online superannuation services.

Taxpayers and agents were warned that “the performance of different systems may vary as this restoration process is undertaken”, and that a further update would follow when the recovery process had completed and “normal” operations have resumed.

The ATO sites crashed over a number of days in mid-December last year.

