The ATO is shutting down its websites over Easter

If you were planning to get stuck into the chocolates and your tax over Easter, relax.

The Australian Taxation Office is pulling the plug on its websites for four days over holiday break for system maintenance.

Reminder: Our systems are unavailable 10pm Thu 13 Apr to 6am Tue 18 Apr (AEST). Our offices & contact centres will be closed for Easter. pic.twitter.com/RKhqmywN77 — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) April 11, 2017

The ATO says its getting ready to the end of the financial year and will have another weekend shutdown May 6-7 to ensure it has “resilient and stable systems” when June 30 rolls around.

The organisation is also replacing the box and dice that caused it so much grief late last year and again in February, taking the system offline in unplanned outages.

“The additional system maintenance periods will allow us to progressively install our new storage area network (SAN) to replace the SAN which was involved in the major outages in December 2016 and February of this year,” the ATO says on its website.

The improvements to the system also come after the ATO pledged to do better following an audit report critical of the organisation’s cybersecurity levels.

The ATO systems will be back up at 6am on Tuesday, April 18.

