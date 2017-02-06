The ATO is finally back online after being down for 4 days

Photo: The Office/ IMDb.

The Australian Taxation Office announced this morning that its online systems have finally been restored after an outage that started Thursday morning.

“We are pleased to report that most of our systems are back up and running, with core services used by our clients, including the Tax Agent, Business and BAS Agent Portals, ATO Online services, and Standard Business Reporting (SBR) services now available,” the tax office said this morning.

However, everything is not quite 100% normal yet, with the Australian Business Register and online superannuation services to be “ramped up” during the morning, and all other services to come back “throughout the day”.

ATO website on Feb 2, 2017. (Image: Business Insider)

The ATO also warned users that they may “experience some slowness as further work is undertaken to improve the overall performance of our systems” while thanking the community for its patience.

On Saturday, the ATO announced that, once the restoration is fully complete, the tax office would move into the second step of developing “system resilience” measures for future stability. The third and final step would be to increase the capacity of systems.

The ATO’s sites crashed over a number of days in December, with supplier Hewlett Packard Enterprise involved in the hardware faults. The organisation confirmed on Saturday that the same hardware faults again caused the latest disruption, although it said “the exact nature of the respective faults is different”, without further comment.

PwC is currently conducting an independent review of the ATO’s outages.

