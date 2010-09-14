Atlantic.com's New Tech Channel Will "Take A Broader And More Cultural View Of Technology"

Alexis Madrigal. (photo via Wired.com)

Back in July, former Wired science blogger Alexis Madrigal joined The Atlantic as a senior online editor who was hired to oversee a new tech channel on Atlantic.com.The new tech channel will finally launch later this evening, replacing the website’s existing “science and tech” vertical. Madrigal will be the lead writer, joined by Nicholas Jackson, formerly of Slate, and various bylines both from inside and outside the magazine. Veteran Atlantic correspondent James Fallows will be a regular contributor.



“The idea is to do a different kind of tech coverage,” said Madrigal in a brief phone interview. “We’re gonna take a broader and more cultural view of technology. We’re not gonna just be about Apple, Microsoft and Google. We’re gonna be looking at a lot of fundamental changes in society that are being shaped by technology, and also how technology is being shaped by people.”

Here’s more, from the press release:

Washington, DC and New York, NY (September 13, 2010) – With technology and innovation playing an increasingly vital role in business, politics, and culture, today TheAtlantic.com introduces its new Tech Channel. The channel’s editor and lead writer is Alexis Madrigal, who will also begin regularly blogging for TheAtlantic.com’s Voices.

The Tech Channel will go beyond writing about the big companies and the coolest gadgets to show how new tools and ideas are influencing the world. Coverage begins with a four week Special Report, with highlights including:

How to Think About….: A series of videos with Madrigal exploring how we approach big technology topics out there, from Facebook and net neutrality to privacy and drones

Toolkit: A daily service featuring a reader and answers to his or her technology needs

Tech Canon: A list of the 50 books, web sites, movies, TV shows, and manuals everybody needs to know to be tech-literate

Archival magazine content:: From Vannevar Bush’s 1945 manifesto presaging the Internet to James Fallows’ 1982 piece introducing readers to a personal computer

“The Atlantic has long explored the ways technology and innovation shape our world,” said Bob Cohn, editorial director, Atlantic Digital. “We’re excited to continue exploring these topics under Alexis’ guidance. His enthusiasm, range and curiosity reflect the best of that tradition.”

In July, Madrigal joined TheAtlantic.com from Wired.com, where he blogged about science and technology. He is the author of a forthcoming book on green technology, and has more than 27,000 followers on Twitter at @alexismadrigal.

Along with the Tech Channel launch, TheAtlantic.com is also introducing several enhancements across the site—including a musical “Track of Day” on the Culture Channel and a revamped Zeitgeist on the Politics Channel.

“From politics and business to technology and culture, TheAtlantic.com is rapidly evolving as a must-read for intelligent and inquisitive consumers trying to understand the day’s biggest questions,” added Jay Lauf, vp and publisher, The Atlantic and TheAtlantic.com. “In turn, marketers are looking to TheAtlantic.com as a way to creatively engage with this premium audience.”

TheAtlantic.com has enjoyed a steady growth trajectory, more than doubling its traffic since the end of 2008. In August, it generated 4.4 million unique visitors, and sister site TheAtlanticWire.com reported almost a million unique visitors.

